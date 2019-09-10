Burgundy Asset Management LTD Stake in Copart (CPRT) Lifted as Valuation Rose; As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Valuation Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Lowered Its Stake by $4.36 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 219,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, up from 213,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 1.87M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52M, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 247,356 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co owns 23,363 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 38,229 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Corp holds 133,379 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 13,872 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 16,550 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Claar Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 112,240 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd. Baltimore reported 0.47% stake. Lifeplan Gp holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 416 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 174,183 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $134.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 148,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 682,702 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 16,613 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 99,500 shares. Intll reported 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Bridgeway owns 738,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 15,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 179,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,553 shares. 222,762 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co. Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 29,264 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 12,832 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 61,341 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 446,976 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 440,260 shares.

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $88.09M for 2.16 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6,700.00% EPS growth.