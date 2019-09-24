Burgundy Asset Management LTD Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Has Boosted by $4.89 Million; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.30 Billion

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 19,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 732,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.60 million, up from 713,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.43. About 967,202 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30B, down from 7,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.92. About 13.61M shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14,365 shares to 204,887 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.48% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wesbanco Bancorporation accumulated 2,008 shares. Moreover, Howland Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,013 shares. Investec Asset Management owns 1.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 648,507 shares. Finemark Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 246 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 435,937 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 1.15% or 8,989 shares. 18,711 are owned by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Haverford Finance Svcs stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.89 million shares. Hills Bancorporation And Trust Com has 1.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Yhb Advsr Incorporated has 31,578 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd invested 2.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 3,331 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,006 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% or 1,925 shares. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 15,000 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,076 shares. Bell Retail Bank invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 99,424 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 2,152 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.48% or 84,318 shares. Everence Cap reported 9,792 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stifel Financial reported 173,920 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,776 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.48% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56,161 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 2,900 shares stake.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fd Tr Ultra Short Duration Etf by 26,107 shares to 38,107 shares, valued at $1.92B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV) by 147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Silver Tr Tr Unit.