Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Position in Harris Corp. (HRS) by $1.07 Million; Amg Funds Lowered Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake by $323,580

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 131,517 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 903,374 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.28M, up from 896,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 298.90% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 07/05/2018 – lnseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67; 24/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO NOMINATE ADMIRAL HARRY HARRIS TO BE NEXT U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded Rs 944 Crore ($141 Million) Contract to Modernize lndia’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris, Colleagues Urge Homeland Security Inspector General to Investigate Resignation of San; 23/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Harris as Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Chu: Sens. Harris and Collins Introduce Senate Companion to HEART Act

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 148,940 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $72.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 142,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,298 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,708 are owned by Meyer Handelman Comm. 728,887 are owned by Waddell Reed. 89 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 3,429 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker has 0.04% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 2,205 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 11,534 shares. Department Mb Finance Financial Bank N A invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 491,379 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 43,287 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech accumulated 0.15% or 173,885 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 33,957 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability accumulated 0.21% or 32,061 shares. 2,133 were accumulated by Girard Prtn Limited.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.