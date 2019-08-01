Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $9.03 Million; W P Carey (WPC) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 340.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 97,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 126,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 28,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 1.10M shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 64,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.11 million, up from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.07M shares to 6.22M shares, valued at $334.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 693,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc..

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

