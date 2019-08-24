Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Its Harris Corp. (HRS) Stake; Kaiser Aluminum Has 1.25 Sentiment

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Harris Corp. (HRS) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 6,733 shares as Harris Corp. (HRS)’s stock 0.00%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 903,374 shares with $144.28 million value, up from 896,641 last quarter. Harris Corp. now has $41.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 222.76% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris and Rep. Kaptur to Receive Lajos Kossuth Award; 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 21/03/2018 – RadioResource: Harris Named Prime Integrator for Asian Nation’s Military Radio Network; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Com; 27/04/2018 – Sallie B. Bailey Appointed to Harris Corporation Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DeAndre Harris, Beaten by White Supremacists in Charlottesville, Is Found Not Guilty of Assault; 09/04/2018 – International Classical Recording Artist Audrey DuBois Harris Releases New CD ‘God Bless America’; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 89 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 71 sold and reduced holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 14.83 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kaiser Aluminum Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 55 New Position: 34.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $31.84 million for 10.83 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for 100,524 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 143,245 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 158,456 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 15.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity. HAY LEWIS III had bought 9,800 shares worth $1.99 million on Monday, August 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris has $20500 highest and $180 lowest target. $199.67’s average target is 5.57% above currents $189.13 stock price. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) stake by 438,984 shares to 3.31 million valued at $66.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Armstrong Flooring Inc. stake by 86,830 shares and now owns 662,083 shares. Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Capital Limited invested in 1,488 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). New England invested in 2,000 shares. Gideon Capital Incorporated has invested 0.29% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Co has 8,320 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 6,180 were reported by Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd. Philadelphia Tru Com stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.6% or 9,283 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Lc invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Co has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 4.54 million shares. 50 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt.