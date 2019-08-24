Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Holding in Facebook (FB); Thomas White International LTD Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 130,140 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 126,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 14,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.36 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q DAILY ACTIVE USERS 1.45B, EST. 1.45B; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Opens With Prepared Testimony; 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 23/03/2018 – AppleInsider: AppleInsider Podcast interviews Annemarie Dooling on Facebook, T. Greg Doucette on warrrants to Google, iPhones

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Illinois-based First Bank has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset Management stated it has 35,340 shares. Allen Ops Lc reported 3,624 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.45% or 5,311 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 39,657 were accumulated by Mai Mgmt. 630,014 were reported by Wedgewood Ptnrs. Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.08% or 6,008 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has 2.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 14.63M shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Utd Advisers Ltd accumulated 185,754 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,770 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 45,450 shares in its portfolio.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD) by 50,045 shares to 489,658 shares, valued at $50.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 174,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp..

