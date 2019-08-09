Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. See Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Initiates Coverage On

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 8,549 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 713,123 shares with $178.09M value, up from 704,574 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co. now has $70.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $254.42. About 777,470 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 21.15 million shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Lc stated it has 1,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest Research stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Argentiere Ag has 200,000 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2.94 million shares. 115,700 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Creative Planning stated it has 634,934 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assets Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.28% or 200,000 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 19,634 shares stake. Hartford Finance Management holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancshares invested in 0% or 59 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 72,906 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 128,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5.34 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital holds 0.02% or 13,003 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foothills Asset Management Ltd stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 11,945 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 1.08 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.93% or 59,643 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,470 shares or 0.57% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 0.03% or 1,084 shares. Great Lakes Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,011 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.51% or 16,141 shares. Moreover, Montag And Caldwell Lc has 4.45% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 341,716 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,120 shares. B And T Dba Alpha has 1.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,142 shares. Caledonia Invests Public Limited Company has invested 11.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.