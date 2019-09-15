Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Stake By $4.89 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) stake by 2.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 19,396 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 732,519 shares with $184.60M value, up from 713,123 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co. now has $70.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -3.31% below currents $38.01 stock price. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform”. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $33.5000 Maintain

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 161,524 shares to 111,806 valued at $35.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) stake by 28,159 shares and now owns 3.28M shares. Coca (NYSE:KOF) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 5.56% above currents $260.7 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

