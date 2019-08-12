Burgundy Asset Management LTD Position in Premier (PINC) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Metlife Com (MET) Position Maintained by Whittier Trust Co

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 13,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 59,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 46,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.33M shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Premier Inc. (PINC) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 10,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 470,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 460,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 110,744 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh owns 127,573 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 295 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 7,102 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 16,706 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Atria Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cap Limited Ca holds 2,811 shares. Ckw stated it has 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Texas Yale Cap stated it has 15,170 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5.36M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,832 shares to 163,900 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 33,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,846 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Consumer Stap (XLP).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 143,473 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $140.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. by 262,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).