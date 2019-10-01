Burgundy Asset Management LTD Position in Coca (KOF) Has Cut by $10.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Avon Products (AVP) Position by $10.90 Million; Stock Value Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 165,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 475,816 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.57 million, down from 640,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 2,334 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 3.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.03M, down from 7.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. It closed at $4.4 lastly. It is down 168.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 98,434 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $49.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) by 10,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.16M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.87 million for 55.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22M and $180.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 2.03M shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.