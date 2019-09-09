Burgundy Asset Management LTD Maintains Position in Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN); Ares Capital (ARCC) Shareholder Delphi Management Decreased Holding by $430,559

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 100,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.89 million, up from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 727,804 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 25,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 1.52 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,390.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $195.72 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gradient Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 65,128 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Perkins Coie stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 18,997 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D E Shaw & Communications holds 0.13% or 5.70 million shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc reported 19,261 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 119,145 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.00M shares. Ejf Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 20,000 shares. 54,857 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 967,725 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 138,875 shares. 76 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd reported 337,705 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt Lc invested in 9,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 23,216 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort LP has invested 1.11% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 909 shares. M&T Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 25,157 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 369,895 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs invested in 0% or 9,379 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 65 shares. 12,565 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorporation.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 148,940 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $72.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 39,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,122 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI).