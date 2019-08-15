Burgundy Asset Management LTD Maintains Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX); Magna Intl (MGA) Share Price Declined While Swiss National Bank Decreased Position

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.12 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 1.21 million shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 713,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.09 million, up from 704,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 993,586 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is it Time to Buy This Award-Winning Automotive Supplier Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 32,000 shares to 765,300 shares, valued at $31.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company reported 0.24% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 509 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 502,606 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 84,286 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has 3,071 shares. Covington Inv invested in 12,545 shares. 5 are owned by Essex Inv Company Limited Liability. Spinnaker Tru holds 16,833 shares. Wellington Shields Lc invested in 2,086 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pennsylvania reported 14,519 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 3,015 were reported by Sectoral Asset Mngmt. Jnba Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tdam Usa invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.