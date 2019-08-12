Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Primerica (PRI) as Market Value Declined; Open Text Com (OTEX) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Raised Its Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 96,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 358,895 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Primerica Inc. (PRI) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 143,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.92 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Primerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 294,516 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

