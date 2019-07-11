Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stake by $11.86 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $2.62 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 72,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 297,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 1.86 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 48,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26M, down from 321,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $349.4. About 317,859 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $47.95 million for 70.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs owns 150 shares. Davenport Com Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,100 shares. 7,374 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management. Dupont Cap Management Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,173 shares. 33,195 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1,830 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Company. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 148 shares or 0% of the stock. 978,207 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Ftb owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Enterprise Fincl holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 8,320 shares. 27,060 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. 45,734 were reported by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,049 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $240.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 11,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.79 million activity. 3,187 shares were sold by Steinhardt John, worth $687,181 on Tuesday, February 5. 3,187 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares with value of $687,850 were sold by GOMACH DAVID G.

