Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding in Cbiz (CBZ) by $8.78 Million; Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $1.16 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc. (CBZ) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 438,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 169,100 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 71.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 25,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 36,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 4.66M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 100,299 shares to 5.76 million shares, valued at $258.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 351,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 51,869 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Ser Group has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.06% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 469,337 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Com Ct holds 2.16% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 3.22 million shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.01% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,184 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 245,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Lp has 0.02% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 10,615 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 330,279 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management reported 314,152 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd stated it has 87,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Invest stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fred Alger reported 118,347 shares. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 5,400 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sterling Cap Limited Company has invested 0.62% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tobam holds 109,643 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 259,773 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.09% or 6.55 million shares in its portfolio. 200 are held by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Citigroup reported 996,625 shares. Kames Capital Plc owns 564,264 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 220,959 shares to 238,899 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) (SLV).

