Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Holding by $4.89 Million; Market Value Rose; As American Electric Power (AEP) Market Value Rose, Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $302,544

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 19,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 732,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.60 million, up from 713,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $253.81. About 653,854 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 25,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 990,357 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,890 shares to 137,310 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 17,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.49 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 4,652 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Lathrop Corporation has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,120 shares. 2,391 were reported by B Riley Wealth. Penobscot Mgmt Communication has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1,260 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 100 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 11,716 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 6.02 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.09% or 3,024 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Enterprise Corporation reported 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% stake. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.12% or 7,238 shares. Ar Asset holds 10,000 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 38,632 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $155.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. by 24,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..