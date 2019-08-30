Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Position in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by $3.23 Million; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Its Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 35,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.50M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 232,955 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 182,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, down from 197,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.07. About 275,409 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,926 shares to 252,603 shares, valued at $42.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 245,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 7,404 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 3,799 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.11% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Prtnrs stated it has 1,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Advisors has invested 2.43% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 183,900 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Asset Gru Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 2,750 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier Company Of Nevada has 1,178 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 52,181 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 421,896 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.06% or 5.87M shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.78M for 22.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 324,617 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 138,000 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 310 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept stated it has 3,150 shares. 232,089 were accumulated by Davis R M. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.07% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 321,424 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 282,611 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 2,238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barton Invest Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Us Comml Bank De invested in 48,383 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited has 0.02% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 3,104 shares. North holds 0.11% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advisors has 0.02% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 60,332 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 41,674 shares.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 10th – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Northern Trust (NTRS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc. by 122,506 shares to 945,094 shares, valued at $43.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 67,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,204 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).