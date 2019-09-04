Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Its Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Position; 3par (PAR) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 35,905 shares as Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 2.49 million shares with $225.50M value, up from 2.46M last quarter. Northern Trust Corp. now has $18.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 195,603 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

3par Inc (PAR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 21 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 24 decreased and sold their holdings in 3par Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.69 million shares, up from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding 3par Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) stake by 140,756 shares to 1.99 million valued at $150.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Restaurant Brands International Inc. stake by 262,560 shares and now owns 2.95M shares. Penske Auto Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $8700 lowest target. $106’s average target is 21.07% above currents $87.55 stock price. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 8. Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $115 target. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $9500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company reported 64,199 shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.06% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Profund Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Davis R M stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Levin Strategies Lp holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 158,501 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 240,672 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn owns 2,238 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,500 shares. First Merchants accumulated 44,846 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 0.03% or 40,774 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 8,134 shares. Kbc Nv owns 128,951 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 961,461 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $361.34 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Restaurant/Retail and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 84,764 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has risen 42.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 11/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces PAR Pay for all PAR POS Software Solutions; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c

