Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Its Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holding by $881,844; Tekla Capital Management Increased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $8.07 Million as Market Value Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 15,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 55,675 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.20M, up from 40,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $539.93. About 337,248 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 5,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 82,363 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24 million, up from 77,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $168. About 407,309 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 227,090 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 11,956 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 25,205 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 4,587 shares. Transamerica Fincl reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 31,529 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 16,326 shares. Needham Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 41,563 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.09% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 4,213 shares. 6,845 are owned by Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited. Carderock Cap Mgmt Inc owns 26,040 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 142,373 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 6,378 shares. Polar Cap Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 382,244 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 535,394 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $340.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 79,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 26,000 shares to 334,998 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 24,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,734 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.