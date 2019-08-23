Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stake By $7.01 Million; Teligent (TLGT) Shorts Lowered By 2.2%

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 152,496 shares as Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 3.04 million shares with $141.58M value, up from 2.89 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now has $50.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 551,744 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) had a decrease of 2.2% in short interest. TLGT’s SI was 11.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.2% from 11.75M shares previously. With 579,500 avg volume, 20 days are for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s short sellers to cover TLGT’s short positions. The SI to Teligent Inc’s float is 26.46%. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6981. About 77,723 shares traded. Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) has declined 84.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TLGT News: 07/05/2018 – PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A PASSIVE STAKE OF 6.8 PCT IN TELIGENT AS OF APRIL 27 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Teligent Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%; 15/03/2018 – Teligent Sees 2018 Rev $70M-$78M; 06/04/2018 – TELIGENT, REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CICLOPIROX SHAMPOO, 1%; 10/04/2018 – Teligent at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Teligent: Total Addressable Market for This Pdt Is Approximately $30.8 M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Position in Teligent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Teligent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLGT); 15/03/2018 – Teligent 4Q Rev $16.1M; 12/03/2018 Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, makes, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $37.23 million. The firm sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets.

More notable recent Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teligent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TLGT – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teligent: Micro-Cap Specialty Generic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday August 5th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teligent’s (TLGT) CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teligent, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TLGT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 12.59% above currents $51.07 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5600 target.