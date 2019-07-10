Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holds Stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK); As Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered by $417,431 Its Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 56.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 8,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,498 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 15,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 229,134 shares traded or 83.09% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 556,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65M, up from 549,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 227,735 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.24 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $29.98M for 11.01 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Mgmt LP holds 108,275 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,595 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Loomis Sayles And Comm LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 70,779 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 16,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 2,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 9,267 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 1,608 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 233,079 shares. 352,445 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Howe Rusling Inc owns 57 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,922 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 90,077 shares to 220,612 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc by 223,697 shares to 337,760 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 181,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH).