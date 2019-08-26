Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holding in Toronto (TD) Decreased as Share Price Rose; Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Stock Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 196,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.40M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 336,047 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 441,391 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 59,410 shares to 7.10 million shares, valued at $449.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 100,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mngmt LP holds 0.19% or 128,367 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 14,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 56,882 shares. Country Tru Bank has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 25,269 are owned by Bluecrest Capital. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 215,110 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cap Fund Sa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 16,572 shares. 2.02M are owned by Jennison Llc. Gluskin Sheff Associate stated it has 709,635 shares. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.01% or 45,309 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 5,274 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.