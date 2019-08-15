Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Boosted by $3.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Holding in Premier Class A (PINC) Has Decreased by $2.60 Billion as Share Price Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Premier Inc Class A (PINC) by 45.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 75,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 90,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 billion, down from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Premier Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 98,826 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 35,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.50 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 373,201 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. by 285,992 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,691 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 38,084 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 817,349 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Tarbox Family Office reported 37 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 127,008 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 2,308 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 3,924 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Provident Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.18% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Clark Capital Mgmt Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). 62,954 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 4,742 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 54,732 shares to 824,982 shares, valued at $65.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 30,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Comm (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 2.46M shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Bb&T reported 22,249 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 16,233 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Patten Gp reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 4,037 shares. Riverhead Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Century holds 0.01% or 305,887 shares. River Road Asset Llc has 1.49% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Alyeska Invest Grp Lp stated it has 0.09% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 94 shares. 283,049 are held by Charles Schwab Inc. 1.49 million are owned by Ameriprise. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Highstreet Asset Management invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).