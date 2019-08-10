Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised by $9.03 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Value Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Holding by $314,400

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 64,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.11 million, up from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 73,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.09 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares has 2.66M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc invested in 40,046 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smithfield Tru reported 1,255 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 1.01M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 702,168 shares. American Intll Group Incorporated accumulated 360,140 shares. First Mercantile Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 6,660 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gw Henssler Associates Ltd has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rech & Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 60 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Switzerland-based Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.42% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 102,421 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18,600 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,517 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kroger Co. (KR) Stock a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz Communications Limited Co stated it has 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Howard Cap accumulated 105,793 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Page Arthur B owns 35,247 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,124 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Lc holds 1.32% or 37,511 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital LP reported 217,265 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.17% or 59,724 shares. Cadinha Ltd Com owns 144,165 shares. 1.34M are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 36,671 shares. Wright Invsts holds 5,226 shares. Wallington Asset Management holds 91,586 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 29,220 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Invest Ser Of America holds 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,601 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 842,154 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 151,464 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $35.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerald Expositions Events Inc. by 162,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO).