Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holding In Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) Was Has Increased; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stake by $1.93 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 87,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44 million, up from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 77,171 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 174,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $79.98. About 422,110 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 551,352 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $102.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) by 149,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 738,000 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce stated it has 737,410 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has 83,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 25,130 shares. 370,112 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Art Advisors Limited Co accumulated 91,692 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1.16M shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 85,712 shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 68,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Marshall Wace Llp holds 258,488 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 1.25M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $25.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 18,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,322 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).