Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holding in Generac Holdings (GNRC) Has Lowered by $7.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Decreased Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 148,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.87 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 253,310 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28 million for 17.01 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35,905 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $225.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

