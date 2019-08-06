Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holding by $313,880 as Market Value Rose; As Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Share Value Rose, Holder Keystone Financial Planning Increased Its Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 23,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 1.54M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Transfer Rare Disease Gene Therapy Portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 13/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE MLD TREATMENT GRANTED FDA ORPHAN STATUS; 27/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance said last week Shingrix was available at most of its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. Starting Thursday, it also became available at Walgreens Healthcare Clinics; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – IMPACT STUDY PUBLISHED IN NEJM SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Phase III Trial with Fluarix Tetra Prevented Inflenza A, B in Children from 6-35 Months Old; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,065 shares as the company's stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 77,236 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 75,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.86. About 206,782 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital stated it has 16,389 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,490 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 52,909 shares. Moreover, Allen Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 514,824 are owned by Waddell Reed Inc. Peapack Gladstone invested in 0.66% or 94,819 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 13,023 shares. Pension Service holds 118,703 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has 1.14 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Com reported 132,797 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Macquarie Group Ltd has 3,997 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 31,245 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders also sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 551,352 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $102.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 30,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,784 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc..