Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Stake; The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Bb&T Corp. (BBT) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 351,197 shares as Bb&T Corp. (BBT)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 8.84M shares with $411.48 million value, up from 8.49M last quarter. Bb&T Corp. now has $37.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.01 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Sage Group The PLC (LON:SGE), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Sage Group The PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Bryan Garnier & Cie with “Buy” on Thursday, January 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 10. The stock of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 18. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Sell” rating and GBX 650 target in Friday, June 7 report. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) on Monday, May 20 with “Sell” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 505.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 730.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 495.00 New Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

21/01/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Reiteration

18/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

Among 4 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 8. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Bank of America. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 151,464 shares to 1.47M valued at $35.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) stake by 429,217 shares and now owns 5.55 million shares. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 396,478 shares. Colonial Trust reported 118,521 shares. Carroll Financial Associate owns 179,358 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Communications Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Company owns 191,672 shares. Veritable LP invested in 29,973 shares. Cullinan Associate has 183,528 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 42,621 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 10,425 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 2.03 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 181,615 were reported by Badgley Phelps Bell. Bb&T Securities Limited Com accumulated 0.19% or 422,971 shares. 239,647 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 22,893 shares. Culbertson A N & Company holds 0.9% or 66,832 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.34% or GBX 2.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 810.2. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related services and products for small and medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of 8.87 billion GBP. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. It has a 28.23 P/E ratio. The firm serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors.