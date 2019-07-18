Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stake; Azimuth Capital Management Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 18.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 1,576 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 10,082 shares with $17.95M value, up from 8,506 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $964.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $32.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1959.09. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 255,345 shares as Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 2.43M shares with $154.53M value, down from 2.68M last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. now has $14.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 359,786 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stake by 5,485 shares to 42,122 valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welltower Inc stake by 4,430 shares and now owns 51,365 shares. Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 144 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc reported 1,729 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corp reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.76% or 69,184 shares. Bancorp has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc holds 2.1% or 23,590 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Grp invested in 233 shares or 0.09% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 6.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sentinel Tru Lba holds 0.12% or 240 shares in its portfolio. 91,886 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 6,385 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co holds 12,844 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 8.02% or 10,751 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 19.42 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has 970,538 shares. Sky Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,000 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.21 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.21% or 391,146 shares. Cap Serv Of America holds 265,329 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 7,474 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc has 156,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 12,490 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Shine Invest Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 216 shares. 3.64M are owned by Frontier Capital Management Company Limited Liability. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 22.15 million shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Llc Nj owns 113,653 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,049 shares to 1.27 million valued at $240.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) stake by 8,549 shares and now owns 713,123 shares. Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04M for 17.33 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.