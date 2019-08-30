Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Position by $17.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; American Research & Management Decreased International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $473,478; Market Valuation Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 192,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.53 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 303,920 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 853,008 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.97M for 17.86 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 6,733 shares to 903,374 shares, valued at $144.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 87,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN declares third-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations in Charlottetown, PEI on August 10th at Confederation Centre of the Arts – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN Grain Movement: New All-Time Records Set – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN Grain Movement: Record Pace Continues NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,451 shares to 4,961 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.