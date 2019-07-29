Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Stake by $8.58 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Market Value Rose, Holder Paradigm Capital Management Increased Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 429,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.55 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.11M, down from 5.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 384,479 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN EXCHANGE RATIO FROM 0.9656 TO 1.0000; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP BPY.O SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC GGP.N

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 395,155 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,065 shares to 77,236 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highlander Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Fil Limited reported 13.51M shares. 1.81M were reported by Intact Inv Mngmt. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt owns 13,846 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Vertex One Asset Management owns 703,000 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 2,567 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 15,951 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 182,320 shares. Cap invested in 0% or 500,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,556 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Parkside Bancshares And Trust has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Gam Ag accumulated 43,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlyle Grp Limited Partnership reported 23.10M shares. Hightower Limited Liability owns 19,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Nebraska-based Weitz Investment Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 170,941 shares. Jump Trading Limited reported 0.04% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 416,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 180,503 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 13,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 17,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 91,755 shares. Makaira Lc invested 11.1% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Blackrock holds 0% or 6.45M shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 134,707 shares.

