Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed By $9.34 Million Its Shaw Communication (SJR) Stake; Acme United (ACU) Sentiment Is 3.5

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 14 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 sold and trimmed positions in Acme United Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.14 million shares, up from 2.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Acme United Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 286,959 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 620,553 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.12% invested in the company for 138,933 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $889,304 for 18.29 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $65.06 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.15M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.