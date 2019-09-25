Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stake by $3.57 Million as Share Value Rose; Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Position by $637,168 as Market Value Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 75,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.84 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 574,514 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 132,015 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 775,613 shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $38.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, August 9. On Monday, August 12 ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 7,500 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 52,368 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc.