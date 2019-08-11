Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Position by $2.23 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose While Quaker Capital Investments Cut Holding by $450,000

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 130,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 881,191 shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282458 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT 14; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 02/05/2018 – Cristian Măcelaru to Become New Chief Conductor of WDR Sinfonieorchester; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281735 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q OPER REV. $297.6M, EST. $289.0M; 12/04/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Ratings

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

