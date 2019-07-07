Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by $17.17 Million as Stock Rose; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Stake by $1.05 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 192,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.53M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.84. About 485,512 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 17,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,271 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 324,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 226,534 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $910.26M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 78,968 shares to 372,984 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 630,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.85 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $64,182 activity.