Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $2.45 Million; Contrarian Capital Management Has Decreased Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $568,015

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 20,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.17 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 543,747 shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $96.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan updates guidance to reflect anticipated charge related to Heritage distributor wind down of operations – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communication Inc. (NYSE:SJR) by 466,997 shares to 5.76 million shares, valued at $119.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) by 44,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI).