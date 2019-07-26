Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by $26.97 Million; Meritage Group LP Lowered Moodys (MCO) Position as Shares Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 440,901 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Boston, Ma’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Aa2 on Green Bay, Wl’s GO Bonds and Notes; outlook negative; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns A3 UND and Aa1 ENH to Fruitport Community Schools, Ml’s GO bonds; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Improving Operating Environment in Hungary That Will Bolster Banks’ Loan Quality and Support Profitability; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Scentre Group To A2, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Says First Quality’s Nonwovens Divestiture Is Credit Positive; Ratings Unaffected; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Bluemountain Clo 2016-1 Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa2 On City University Of New York’s Guaranteed Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Nordic Immigration To Boost Economic Growth Fiscal Impact To Moderate Over Time

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 210,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.58M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.58 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.13 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 483,534 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $303.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,518 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling Inc. Aldebaran reported 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bokf Na invested in 11,666 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,382 were reported by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 58,009 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 59,608 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited stated it has 2,100 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 6.01 million shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 551,352 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $102.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc. by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,147 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Ltd Com has 342,146 shares. Dumont And Blake Limited Liability Co has 6,961 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,724 shares. Capital Fund Management invested in 86,963 shares. Victory holds 0.01% or 40,494 shares in its portfolio. 2,570 are owned by Consulate Incorporated. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stone Run Cap Ltd Llc reported 6,750 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 7,267 shares. Associated Banc holds 61,111 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated reported 0.31% stake. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,542 shares. Prudential Finance holds 1.78 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 0.17% or 9,947 shares.