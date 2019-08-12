Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Premier (PINC) Stake By $346,664; Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Premier Inc. (PINC) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 10,196 shares as Premier Inc. (PINC)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 470,534 shares with $16.23 million value, up from 460,338 last quarter. Premier Inc. now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 229,062 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) stake by 12.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 36,795 shares as Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP)’s stock rose 12.60%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 247,595 shares with $4.10 million value, down from 284,390 last quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy now has $130.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 10,428 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Penske Auto Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) stake by 11,693 shares to 2.02M valued at $90.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stake by 551,352 shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold USAP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.94 million shares or 2.25% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 4,575 shares to 78,333 valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 987 shares and now owns 9,940 shares. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) was raised too.