Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $339,060; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Foundation Resource Management Has Cut by $1.33 Million Its Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 20,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 338,174 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, down from 358,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 3.56 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 219,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, up from 213,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 1.71 million shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 193,316 shares. Force Cap Management has 2.27% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 16,051 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 50,250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 39,070 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 5,232 shares. City Holdings reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 16,800 shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 25,942 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 9,865 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 43,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 57,900 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48,201 shares to 273,330 shares, valued at $67.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc. by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,147 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.08B for 13.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

