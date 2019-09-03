Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) Stake by $615,419; Mitchell Group Lifted Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake by $2.44 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 87,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44 million, up from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 28,849 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 1.20M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 23,088 shares to 59,585 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,220 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp Cl A.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 35,842 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 21,539 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Financial Bank accumulated 18,740 shares. Whittier Tru Company owns 102,101 shares. 424,374 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 185,812 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 3 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt LP invested 0.22% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.01% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial has 259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 180,741 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 1.20M shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 42,075 shares. 70,286 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc.

