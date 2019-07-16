Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Stake by $2.13 Million; Market Value Declined; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut by $4.70 Million Its Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 180,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.16M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 2.24 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 713,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.09M, up from 704,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.24. About 649,219 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity. $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley on Friday, February 1. Shares for $177,525 were sold by Koley Bikash.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/08: (SGMO) (PRVL) (SLGL) (SYMC) (ITCI) (OAS) (JNPR) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Tech Talk in June 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper: On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper: Valuation Starting To Appear Attractive As Company Looks To Achieve Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 75,857 shares. 16,190 are owned by Bb&T. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 151,924 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,310 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 4.86 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 776,737 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 26,681 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 88,455 shares. Stoneridge Partners Ltd holds 0.41% or 52,981 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.71 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur owns 38,751 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 123,988 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com stated it has 174,613 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 91,070 shares to 197,170 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 130,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.62 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca, California-based fund reported 391,458 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.02% or 45,323 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kistler reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 102,076 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 1.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 43,436 shares. Utah Retirement owns 50,092 shares. Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 120,707 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 417,886 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 14,394 shares. S&Co holds 0.02% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.57% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). De Burlo Gp Inc accumulated 2,016 shares. 2,820 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Veritable Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 433,025 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $78.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 130,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).