Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Position; Dodge & Cox Increased By $9.43 Million Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake

Dodge & Cox increased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 0.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 214,367 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Dodge & Cox holds 60.59 million shares with $2.68B value, up from 60.38 million last quarter. Sanofi now has $108.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 816,684 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 30/05/2018 – Sanofi to Roseanne: Racism Not Among Ambien’s Many Side Effects; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in talks to sell generics arm Zentiva to Advent for 1.9 bln euros; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – PER THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, THE TARGET ACTION DATE IS JANUARY 28, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 08/03/2018 – REG-Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR BUYING SANOFI UNIT FOR ABOUT EU2B

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Bb&T Corp. (BBT) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 351,197 shares as Bb&T Corp. (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 8.84M shares with $411.48M value, up from 8.49M last quarter. Bb&T Corp. now has $36.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 787,456 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

More important recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2019: SNY,ADPT,CHNG,TLRY – Nasdaq”, Benzinga.com published: “Sanofi Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Dodge & Cox decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 2,100 shares to 12,970 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 257,000 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) stake by 143,473 shares to 1.15M valued at $140.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) stake by 299,588 shares and now owns 2.72M shares. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was reduced too.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Prominent shopping center under new ownership – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 10.44% above currents $47.24 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by UBS.