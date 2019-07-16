Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Graco (GGG) as Market Valuation Rose; P-A-W Capital Lowered Semler Scientific (SMLR) Holding as Stock Price Were Volatile

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 67,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,204 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 million, down from 674,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 493,099 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.32M market cap company. It closed at $44.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.39M for 50.85 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 59,410 shares to 7.10 million shares, valued at $449.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 6,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. 4,800 shares were sold by White Timothy R, worth $210,081.

