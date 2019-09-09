Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) Position as Shares Rose; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Share Value Declined While Hamilton Lane Advisors Raised Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 471,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 3.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 1.69 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 313,817 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION : STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Sees Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities to Be $130M-$140M at Dec 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,312 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 294,714 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 313 shares in its portfolio. 25,495 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 74,269 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,125 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.15% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 173,895 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 9,451 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Co has 1,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Com reported 11,600 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 20,334 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 31,800 shares.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $82.18 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,065 shares to 77,236 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).