Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) by $6.63 Million; As Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Market Value Rose, Wynnefield Capital Lowered by $2.32 Million Its Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 179,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.03M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 234,666 shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 28,655 shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 2.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate DLH Holdings (DLHC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 1st – Yahoo Finance” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 1, 2019 : OCX, EDAP, TTNP, EFOI, BURG, IPWR – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Best Staffing Stocks to Buy on Blockbuster Jobs Report – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on DLH Holdings Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DLHC’s profit will be $1.44 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by DLH Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 95,371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% stake. M&T Comml Bank Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Corp stated it has 146,200 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 39,612 shares. Raymond James Fincl, Florida-based fund reported 47,073 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd owns 74,769 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 107 shares. Verity Asset invested 0.42% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Numerixs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 53,806 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 305,979 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank And Trust holds 1 shares.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Main Street Capital: A High-Yield Monthly Paying Blue Chip You Can Trust – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESTE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street Capital’s Q2 2019 Projected NII And NAV (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.89 million for 17.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 78,968 shares to 372,984 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 210,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).