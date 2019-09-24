Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) Stake by $354,978; Toron Capital Markets Cut Holding in Vermilion Energy (VET) as Share Price Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 756,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 760,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 452,596 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 8,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.36M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 92,587 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Muzinich And, a New York-based fund reported 653,204 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 29,984 shares in its portfolio. Cibc reported 0% stake. Carroll Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 200 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 119,797 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138 shares. Moreover, Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.23% or 73,930 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt holds 219 shares. The Ohio-based Opus Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Financial Architects Inc accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 532 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 13,032 shares to 188,029 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.77 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pentair’s (NYSE:PNR) Share Price Down By 44%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 15,810 shares to 215,200 shares, valued at $51.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 10,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).