Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Gartner (IT) Holding; Xylem (XYL) Sentiment Is 1.27

Xylem Inc (XYL) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 245 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 193 trimmed and sold stakes in Xylem Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 143.07 million shares, down from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Xylem Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 162 Increased: 182 New Position: 63.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 11.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 39,028 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 313,122 shares with $47.49 million value, down from 352,150 last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $15.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 331,869 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.51-Adj EPS $3.91; 25/05/2018 – Gartner Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – SWIM.AI Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in IoT Analytics by Gartner; 11/05/2018 – Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To EPS $1.08-EPS $1.47; 07/03/2018 – Secureworks Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 18/05/2018 – McAfee Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers; 25/04/2018 – GARTNER: GLOBAL AI VALUE TO REACH $1.2 TRILLION IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Kuebix Founder Dan Clark to Help Companies Optimize Their lnbound Freight at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.31 million for 36.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability owns 145,788 shares. 506,926 were reported by Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corporation. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 217 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Tarbox Family Office reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 373,994 shares stake. Vanguard Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 20,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 677,584 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,681 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 77 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 550,000 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 22,448 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 5,651 shares to 219,252 valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 59,410 shares and now owns 7.10 million shares. Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) was raised too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. Christopher MR Thomas sold $1.19M worth of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95M for 25.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $14.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. for 729,040 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 158,453 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Agf Investments America Inc. has 3.95% invested in the company for 140,469 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 3.9% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 460,768 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.