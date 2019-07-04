Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Holding; Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust Has 1.22 Sentiment

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 192,911 shares as Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI)’s stock rose 13.73%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.99M shares with $178.53M value, down from 2.19M last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co. now has $68.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 221,136 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review

Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust (BIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 28 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 23 sold and decreased positions in Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.93 million shares, up from 8.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 14 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $906.88 million for 18.79 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 100,299 shares to 5.76 million valued at $258.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) stake by 6,733 shares and now owns 903,374 shares. Wyndham Destiinations Inc. (NYSE:WYN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 30.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust for 207,005 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 888,373 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.69% invested in the company for 94,100 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 58,100 shares.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 49,817 shares traded. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) has declined 0.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500.