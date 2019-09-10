Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut By $5.09 Million Its Extended Stay America (STAY) Position; Radius Health (RDUS) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Radius Health (RDUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 57 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 37 sold and reduced stakes in Radius Health. The active investment managers in our database reported: 45.57 million shares, up from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Radius Health in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) stake by 9.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 299,588 shares as Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 2.72 million shares with $48.81 million value, down from 3.02M last quarter. Extended Stay America Inc. now has $2.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 2.73M shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Among 4 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Extended Stay America has $24 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 11.89% above currents $14.97 stock price. Extended Stay America had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STAY in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The stock of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, August 8 to “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) rating on Friday, September 6. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $1500 target.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 7,003 shares to 556,913 valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) stake by 225,780 shares and now owns 925,574 shares. Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Forward Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 389,620 shares. Numerixs Techs reported 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Automobile Association invested in 30,077 shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 961,497 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 21,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 167,121 were reported by Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Cohen Steers Incorporated has 3.20M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 470,146 shares. Amp Cap accumulated 13,600 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 126,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 38 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Comerica Bank holds 464,342 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 113,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 724,622 shares. Shell Asset Co has 18,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fitbit: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s (NYSE:USPH) ROE Of 16% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop: Stay On The Side – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 647,787 shares traded or 39.87% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Radius (RDUS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.8% – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Radius Health Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi cuts Solid Bio to Sell in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Radius (RDUS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Tymlos Sales Solid – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. for 6.78 million shares. Healthcor Management L.P. owns 3.68 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.9% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 77,269 shares.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.