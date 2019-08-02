Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) as Market Value Rose; As Community Health Sys New (CYH) Share Price Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increased by $3.75 Million Its Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 152,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.58 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 1.17 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.925. About 1.23M shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems to Sell Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHA; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD) by 50,045 shares to 489,658 shares, valued at $50.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc. by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,147 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 79,886 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 82,691 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 15,078 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 333 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 661,084 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Com stated it has 49,935 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 4,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation owns 158,926 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.44 million shares stake.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 100,000 shares to 749,302 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 483,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).